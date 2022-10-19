T Congress forms committees for grand success of RaGa's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has constituted 13 committees involving all senior leaders to make the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success which begins on October 23 in Telangana.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the chairman of cultural committee, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Madhu Yashki Goud (interaction with social eminent persons, NGOs and professionals), Damodar Raja Narasimha (publicity committee), D Sridhar babu (coordination with administration committee), SA Sampath Kumar (corner meeting committee), A Maheshwar Reddy (mobilisation committee), G Vinod (protocol committee), J Kusum Kumar and B Ayodhya Reddy (media committee), D Anasuya alias Seethakka (women mobilization and coordination committee) were among the 13 committees constituted and approved by the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

Reception committee was also created with 41 members which includes Revanth, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy and former PCC chiefs and former CLP leaders.

Telangana Congress leaders said that the committees will start preparations for Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra which will end on November 7 in Telangana State. Rahul's yatra will enter the State at Gudabelluru village of Krishna mandal in Narayanpet district on October 23. On account of Diwali celebrations, the yatra will not commence from October 24 to October 26. On October 27, Rahul will resume yatra from Makthal. The yatra will proceed in reserve forest area on 10 km stretch. He will address corner meetings at 11 places.