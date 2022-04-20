T Congress leaders to visit Warangal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress leaders are reported to visit Warangal on Thursday. It is said that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy, Madhuyashki Goud and other key and senior leaders are likely to leave to Warangal. It is to mention here that Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the State on a two-day tour in the month end. The T Congress leaders are likely to visit Warangal to fore see the arrangements for the public meeting that is to be held during the visit of AICC leader. It is said that the Congress leaders will spend the night in Warangal on Thursday and on Friday the party leaders will go to Khammam to inspect the arrangements there. The leaders are also likely to hold a meeting with the top cops there for the security arrangements.

According to party sources. Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Warangal on May 4. The visit will certainly up the morale of the Congress cadres who have been at the receiving end for the last few years.

Although the Congress has won two seats in 2018 Assembly elections in the erstwhile Warangal district – Seethakka from Mulugu and Gandra Venkatramana Reddy from Bhupalpally, the latter has shifted loyalties to the ruling TRS. Even the biggies like former TPCC President Ponnala Lakshmaiah (Janagaon), former Union Minister Balaram Naik (Mahabubabad) and former Minister Konda Surekha lost in that election.

As of now, Seethakka is the lone hope for the Congress in the erstwhile Warangal despite the party's phenomenal slide. The leaders like Naini Rajender Reddy (Warangal), Janga Raghava Reddy (Jangaon), Gandra Satyanarayana Rao (Bhupalpally) and a few others are also making their presence felt by continuously mingling with the people. On the other hand, for reasons unknown, Konda Surekha and Muralidhar Rao couple maintaining a stoic silence without much ado. Against this backdrop, Congress which has a considerable devout vote bank in the region is pinning its hopes on Rahul Gandhi's public meeting.