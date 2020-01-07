T Harish Rao assures help to RMPs & PMPs

Patancheru: Telangana State RMP and PMP Welfare Association held a meeting at a function hall here on Monday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao was the chief guest on the occasion.

He said RMPs and PMPs are part of the family of TRS party. He recalled relations with them during the Telangana agitation. He lauded them for their medical services. He criticised the TDP and the Congress for opposing certificates to the rural doctors. He assured them of a solution to their problems.

"Everyone should be part in achieving the dream of "Bangaru Telangana" of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The government is providing electricity round the clock. It has established five residential schools in Naraynkhed after TRS came to power. Dialysis centers have been setup in Sangareddy, Narayankhed and Zaheerabad," he added.