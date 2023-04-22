T leads the way in EV adoption

Hyderabad: Electric vehicles (EVs) have been emerging as a great source to reduce vehicular pollution in various cities promoting a great initiative to celebrate Earth Day on April 22 every year. State governments across India are making concerted efforts to encourage EV industry through framing various policies and regulations which can significantly alter the mobility for residents, especially in metropolitan cities. Shifting to electric mobility can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.



In October 2020, the Telangana State government rolled out its "Telangana Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy", to encourage the EV industry and make the State a preferred destination for EV manufacturing units and adoption of green vehicles. Over the years, the registrations of EVs have increased substantially. As per data obtained from the Road Transport Authority (RTA), up to March 31, 2023, there were 50,309 two-wheeler and 5,531 four-wheeler registrations. RTA sources say that as of now, the total number of registered EVs plying on roads are 62,666. In recent times, Telangana also introduced electric buses. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to deploy 500 e-buses very soon.

TSRTC partnered with Indian e-bus manufacturing company, Olectra, to supply buses worth approximately Rs 500 crore. Speaking to The Hans India, N Venugopal Rao, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Olectra Greentech Limited, regarding the purchase of four wheeler EVs by citizens, said, "As the cost of acquisition is very high, and replacement and resale of the product after the service period are not well defined. It is not attracting consumers in a significant manner, although there is an increase sales of two and three wheeler EVs."

The mobility electrification can greatly reduce CO2 emission and playa major role in the midst of rising heat waves and pollution, he added.

Given the spike in sales of EVs across India, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) sanctioned 520 EV charging stations, out of which 479 charging stations have been already installed. Under Phase 1 of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India scheme, 57 charging stations have been sanctioned for the State of Telangana. MHI also sanctioned 16 EV charging stations on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road.