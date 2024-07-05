Tackling illegal mining with an iron hand

Gadwal : During his student days, Krishna mohan Reddy played an active part in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and fought against illegal mining on a large scale. Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party and began his political career.

Krishnamohan Reddy was born on September 21, 1967, to Venkataram Reddy and Revathamma in Bureddypally village of Jogulamba Gadwal district. Hailing from a poor farmer’s family, he completed his Class X from Government High School, Gadwal in 1982 and Intermediate from Government Junior College, Atmakur in 1988. Krishnamohan Reddy ventured into business for a while.

In 2009, he was defeated by Congress candidate DK Aruna. In 2014, he contested as a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party candidate and lost to the Congress candidate DK Aruna by a margin of 8,260 votes.

In 2017, he was appointed as the TRS party secretary. Krishnamohan Reddy contested on TRS ticket in the 2018 election and won against the nearest Congress candidate, DK Aruna, with a majority of 51,687 votes. On January 26, 2022, he was appointed as the president of the TRS party, Jogulamba Gadwal district. He has been announced as the BRS MLA candidate from Gadwal in the 2023 assembly elections, and was re-elected as an MLA.

Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy was praised by the former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a dynamic leader and a fighter against illegal mining. Currently, there is a huge buzz in social media of him switching over to the Congress party.