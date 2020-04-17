Take inspiration from Ridhi: KTR

Hyderabad: Responding to the story 'A little girl with a big heart' that appeared in The Hans India on April 15, about the effort of 11-year-old Ridhi who raised Rs 6.2 lakh for the needy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, tweeted about the young girl and exhorted people to take inspiration from her and join the warriors who are fighting the deadly Covid-19. "Kudos Ridhi May your tribe grow," he said.

