Take Money from the opposition leaders and vote for BRS - KTR

Hyderabad: Cautioning people that opposition parties would come to confuse and lure them during elections, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked people to take money from them and vote for BRS.

Rama Rao was speaking to a gathering of leaders led by Tellam Venkat Rao, who joined BRS on Thursday. Rao said that as per the agriculture department, Telangana which had barren lands is now sowing in about one crore acres at different corners of the state. The BRS leader said that there was progress in all sectors like 'Jal Jungle Jameen'. The forest cover has increased by 7 per cent in Telangana. The Chhattisgarh also has agency areas but the Congress government there is not giving away Podu lands, they are not giving facilities like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema and free power. Government is procuring entire crop here but in Chhattisgarh Government is procuring just 10 quintal per acre. "Telangana has no village without Hanuman Temple and no house without BRS government schemes. Right from a child birth to old aged the government was providing some or the other benefit," said Rao.

The BRS leader criticized TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy for his three-hour power supply. Everything you have been aspiring is being done. "Which section is discriminated in Telangana, which makes you not to vote for KCR. Even the Congress leaders were enjoying all the benefits like Rythu Bandhu and later they abuse KCR," said Rao.

Rama Rao said that the chief minister KCR would take up reconstruction of Bhadradri Ramalayam and also take up check dams on Godavari. This can be done only by KCR who has determination, he said. There is reverse migration in Palamuru district which was known for migration.

Rama Rao said that the Congress which got opportunities ten times could not do anything were again seeking one more chance. "They will come with money but. No need to get confused. think calmly, take money from them and vote for BRS. Not only in State, without our support there will be no Prime Minister in the next election. We should send our leader with 90 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats, said Rao.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said Khammam did not play a crucial role in the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the party got only one seat each in first term and second term. Now BRS government is coming and KCR will become chief minister. Khammam district should play a main role now. There were no roads, no power in the remote areas in Khammam but during these nine years there was much development. About 4 lakh acres of Podu lands were distributed and a lion's share was given in Kothagudem giving away 1.5 lakh acres. "Anyhow BRS will get 85 seats, if Khammam gives more seats we will reach over 90 seats," said Ajay Kumar.

Taking potshots at Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Puvvada Ajay said, "Where were you in Telangana agitation. You talk about Telangana agitation and against the family of CM KCR including KTR, Kavitha."