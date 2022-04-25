Take money from TRS but vote for BJP: Bandi tells people

Mahabubnagar: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday began his 12th day of Praja Sangrama yatra 2 from Narva district. The Karimnagar MP has been on padayatra since 12 days and it is said that he was suffering from few health issues. The MP has continued to proceed with his walkathon.

On Monday, Bandi Sanjay while addressing the villagers had suggested them to take money from TRS but vote for BJP. He said that the TRS will distribute money when they come to ask fpr votes but the people should take money from TRS leaders but vote for BJP leaders. On the 11th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, BJP State president who is on his second leg of padayatra in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district was affected with a brief illness at Narva mandal in Narayanpet mandal on Sunday.

As soon as Bandi Sanjay complained of uneasiness, he was immediately examined by Dr Sharath, who advised the BJP leader to take some rest from the padayatra; however, the doctor said that there was nothing serious to be worried about the BJP leader's health.

He was only affected with sun stroke and was having acidity problem, the doctor said. "We advised brief rest for Bandi Sanjay from his padayatra as he was affected by heat wave and facing Acute Gastroenteritis problems. However, there is no need to worry about his health as he is fine and fit," he observed.

However, Bandi Sanjay got ready to resume the yatra after a brief rest at BJP state leader Madireddy Jalandar Reddy's house and watched PM Narendera Modi's Man Ki Baat programme.

During his padayatra, later, the BJP leader met with people from Boya Valmiki community, who submitted a representation for reservation under ST category. He assured to solve their problem after the BJP came to power.

On the occasion, he reiterated the party position against the religion-based reservation and stressed that reservations should be implemented only to those who are economically weak and cannot get opportunities due to suppression of their communities for centuries.

"Wherever we are going we are meeting Valmiki Boya, Madasi Kurava, Mudiraj and Vishwakarma community persons and we will definitely resolve their issues if BJP comes to power in the state. During the past 8 years KCR has turned a blind eye to resolving the issues of the poor and downtrodden.

He has forgotten his poll promises and is behaving like a dictator, ignoring the plight of the poor and downtrodden in the state," charged Bandi Sanjay.

Expressing concern over the way the sarpanches in the villages are being treated in Telangana state, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the new Panchayat Raj Act has stripped the Sarpanches of all their powers and they are getting a cold shoulder from the government.

"It is shameful that under KCR rule the sarpanches are being constantly harassed and issued notices by authorities. If the sarpanch is from BJP, the troubles are doubled. This kind of attitude must be stopped. BJP will promote democratic government in villages," slammed Sanjay during his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sunday. He said the TRS government has amended the Act only to benefit its party leaders.

"KCR has not given any funds to the Panchayat. The central government has provided funds, but the State government is diverting them for other purposes and thus halting development in the villages. We challenge the government for a debate on the utilization of funds for the gram panchayats," he.

Marking the National Panchayat Raj Day on Sunday, the sarpanch association members, including vice-sarpanches, ward members and BJP state leaders felicitated Bandi Sanjay.