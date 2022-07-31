Take steps for operation of 3 airports: Kishan to KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy shot off a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressing his disappointment over the State government not doing its bit to make three airports in the State operational.

Shooting off a letter to CM KCR on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said the Union Civil Aviation Ministry is ready to extend its cooperation for the establishment and operation of Warangal, Adilabad and Jakranpalli airports in Telangana.

The same was communicated by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia in communication to CM KCR on October 6, 2021, he reminded. However, the progress made for the new airport development in Telangana is nominal. "It is disappointing that no progress has been made in getting preliminary regulatory approvals to kick-start the airport developing the basic amenities," he added.

Kishan Reddy said that the 784 acres of Warangal Airport belong to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). However, it is in a dilapidated condition resulting in not being able to commence any operations. He asked CM KCR to ensure the removal of existing obstacles and carry out repairs to facilitate for the operation of private airlines at Warangal Airport.

For the development of the first phase of the airport, it requires the acquisition of 27.7 acres and 333.86 acres respectively for the second phase development works.

Similarly, he added that for commencing commercial operations at the Adilabad Airport removal of f obstacles in the approach funnel of the runway required.

The first phase of development works requires the acquisition of 122 acres and 175 acres for the second phase of development works, Kishan Reddy said in his letter.

In the case of Jakranpalli Green Field Airport (JGFA), the State government has to obtain approvals from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. That apart, it has to obtain approval from the Indian Air Force (IAF), after removing the obstacles in the airport. Besides, for the first phase of airport development works about 510 acres in the land already shown and another 235 acres for the second phase of development works are needed, he added.

The AAI had already furnished the technical and economic feasibility reports on the three airports to the State government on June 17, 2021. Kishan Reddy also said that the Union Civil Aviation Minister had also communicated that it is ready to extend necessary cooperation in the establishment and operationalisation of the three airports. Since the ministry concerned had already communicated to extend assistance the State government should act in earnest to complete its part of the job to bringing into access three more airports to the people of the State, he said. Kishan Reddy asked CM KCR's personal intervention to ensure early completion of the works on the part of the State government to bring Warangal, Adilabad and JGFA.