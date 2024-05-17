Take steps in regulating antibiotic usage: Centre to TS

Hyderabad : In order to monitor and regulate antibiotic usage, the Centre has asked the State government to constitute the Hospital Pre-Authorisation Committee and implementation of audit on Antibiotic usage under institutional antimicrobial stewardship programme.

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel wrote a letter to the State health secretaries in the country. Goel said that antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a global health threat that requires exigent and concerted action to mitigate its impact. One of the key drivers of AMR is the irrational use of antibiotics, including inappropriate prescribing practices and the misuse of watch and particularly reserve category antibiotics.



To address this pressing issue and uphold doctor’s commitment to patient safety and quality of care, it is imperative that hospitals establish robust mechanisms for monitoring and regulating antibiotic usage within our medical institution, he said.



The DGHS suggested constitution of a Hospital Pre-Authorization Committee (Similar to A Tumor Board) to ensure judicious use of antibiotics, particularly watch and reserve category antibiotics. A Hospital Pre-Authorization Committee would be responsible for reviewing and approving requests for the use of specific antibiotics, ensuring that their usage aligns with established guidelines and is justified based on clinical need. The committee may comprise of various domain experts from Clinical specialties and experts from Microbiology and Pharmacology etc.



The DGHS further said that the doctors must conduct regular audits to evaluate the patterns and trends of antibiotic prescribing and usage within our institution. This audit would provide valuable insights into prescribing practices, identify areas of improvement, and enabling the track progress in the antimicrobial stewardship efforts. The antibiotics under strict stewardship may be based on various criteria viz. Broad-spectrum usage, newer agents, Drugs subject to misuse, antibiotics with a high incidence of adverse reactions etc.



The DGHS said, “By implementing these measures, we may be able to combat the menace of emergence of antimicrobial resistance and promote responsible antibiotic use within our institution. Additionally, these efforts will contribute to improving patient outcomes, reducing incidence of adverse drug reactions, and preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations.”

