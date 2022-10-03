Talasani exudes confidence of TRS winning Munugodu by-poll

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Talasani expressed confidence in the party's ability to win the Mungodu by-election while speaking to the media. He said that the State's people have known and trusted the party for the past eight years, and they are pleased with the welfare programmes and developments.

When asked about the BJP's victories in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad constituencies, the Minister responded that winning a small number of seats did not imply claiming the office. The Minister reacted to the BJP and Congress announcing their respective party candidates for the Munugodu by-election, saying they were not in a hurry to do so.

The wait is over as the Election Commission has released the Munugodu by-poll date. The EC has by-poll on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 6. The EC is set to release the notification on October 7. The nomination date is extended October 14. The nominations will be examined on October 15. The candidate can withdraw the nomination by October 17.

It is to mention here that the political situation is heated up in Munugodu soon after the former Congress leader Rajagopal Reddy quit from MLA and party and joined hands with BJP. With this the BJP had announced Rajagopal Reddy as candidate for Mungodu. The miffed Congress chose Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of veteran party leader the late Palvai Govardhan Reddy

On the other hand, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to fielded Ex MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Munugodu By-poll. However, Kusukuntla's candidature will be announced only after the release of the by-poll notification. Highly placed sources in the party said that Prabhakar Reddy has been given priority in all campaign programmes carried out by the pink party hinting that he will be the candidate for the by-election.

Apparently, the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting to discuss the action plan for Munugodu by election in Pragati Bhavan on September 20, Tuesday. Nalgonda district in charge and Minister Jagadeesh Reddy, MLC Takkallapally Ravinder Rao, MLAs Gadari Kishore, Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Ex MLA Prabhakar Reddy were present in the meeting. Analysing the reports of the party meetings at village level, KCR gave directions on the action to be taken in the upcoming days.