Talasani Srinivas Yadav cosying up to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan raises CM KCR's hackles

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is unhappy with a Cabinet colleague after he is said to have gone against the party line on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recently.

According to party leaders, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was the one who faced anger of KCR. A cold war is on between the TRS leaders and the Governor in the State. Several pink party leaders, including ministers, have been vocal against Tamilisai Soundararajan, alleging partisan approach. Yadav had also made controversial comments against the Governor on April 20, stating that it was not proper for her to talk politics.

However, the very next day the Minister was seen with the Governor at a private programme. Tamilisai participated in the Swarna Bandhana Maha Kumbabhishekam at Sri Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, Skandagiri, on Thursday.

According to TRS leaders, this news reached Pragathi Bhavan and made the CM unhappy. It was after this that Yadav was not invited to meetings, said sources. It was after a call from ministers, like KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, he attended the party plenary on April 27, said a senior leader.

Sources also said that the TRS chief was also upset with the minister holding a meeting with corporators here so as to promote his son as the city party chief. The unhappiness of the TRS chief was visible during the plenary. After the CM's initial remarks at the plenary, Yadav and his son came with a shawl and a memento to felicitate him. However, he refused to take it and sent the duo back. After this, Yadav went out of the plenary for a brief period and returned in the evening. He did not address the plenary.