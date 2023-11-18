Talasani Srinivas Yadav credits KCR of providing houses to poor

The Telangana government, under the leadership of KCR has fulfilled the dream of many poor people of owning their own homes, said Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Minister Talasani, who campaigned in the Bansilal Peta Division as a candidate of Sanathnagar credited with the success of providing housing for the underprivileged.

He said previous governments have only provided nominal financial assistance for the construction of houses, but the current Telangana government, led by the visionary KCR, has taken a step further. They have provided free double bedroom houses with all the necessary amenities to ensure a comfortable living for the beneficiaries.

Additionally, the government has also taken measures to provide free drinking water up to 20,000 litres per month to every household in the city, Talasani said adding that the initiative shows the government's commitment to improving the living conditions of the people, especially the poor and middle-class citizens.

The successful implementation of development and welfare programs is only possible with the dedicated and capable governance of the BRS government, Talasani said.