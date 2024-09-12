  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Talluri Trust donates Rs.10 L flood relief aid

Talluri Trust donates Rs.10 L flood relief aid
x

Talluri Jayasekhar, NRI and founder of Talluri Panchaksharaiah Charitable Trust

Highlights

Responding to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s call, a noted NRI from Bhadrachalam, former TANA Chairman and Talluri Panchaksharaiah Charitable Trust founder Talluri Jayasekhar

Khammam: Responding to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s call, a noted NRI from Bhadrachalam, former TANA Chairman and Talluri Panchaksharaiah Charitable Trust founder Talluri Jayasekhar donated Rs 10 lakh towards relief aid for the flood-hit people in Khammam district.

In a statement he said his trust would support the children who lost their books and also others in floods. Jayasekhar hails from Irravendi village in Burgampadu mandal in Kothagduem district.

He served as TANA president and rendered a good service. He runs Talluri Panchaksharaiah trust in the two Telugu states in the last few years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick