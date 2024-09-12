Talluri Trust donates Rs.10 L flood relief aid

Khammam: Responding to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s call, a noted NRI from Bhadrachalam, former TANA Chairman and Talluri Panchaksharaiah Charitable Trust founder Talluri Jayasekhar donated Rs 10 lakh towards relief aid for the flood-hit people in Khammam district.

In a statement he said his trust would support the children who lost their books and also others in floods. Jayasekhar hails from Irravendi village in Burgampadu mandal in Kothagduem district.

He served as TANA president and rendered a good service. He runs Talluri Panchaksharaiah trust in the two Telugu states in the last few years.