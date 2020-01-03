Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Tandur: TRS leader's gesture to school students

Tandur: TRS leader
Highlights

TRS leader Madhavi paid yearly fees for two students of Vijaya Vidyalayam.

Tandur: TRS leader Madhavi paid yearly fees for two students of Vijaya Vidyalayam. She said she was doing her part as a responsibility toward the society. She also said she would arrange school academic books to the students. She said she would take the problems in Valmiki Nagar to the notice of local MLA Rohit Reddy and strive to solve them.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT

Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link

CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on...
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...


Top