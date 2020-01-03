Tandur: TRS leader's gesture to school students
Tandur: TRS leader Madhavi paid yearly fees for two students of Vijaya Vidyalayam. She said she was doing her part as a responsibility toward the society. She also said she would arrange school academic books to the students. She said she would take the problems in Valmiki Nagar to the notice of local MLA Rohit Reddy and strive to solve them.
2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT