Target set for plantation of 44 lakh saplings in Adilabad

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik said that the targets set for the Haritha Haeam programme should be achieved. The Collector held a meeting with district officials of various departments on the Haritha Haram programme at the Collectorate.

The Collector said that the target for the 8th installment of 44 lakh saplings under the programme by 2022 is to set up nurseries for the raising of the required plants. She said 52 lakh plants were being grown in nurseries by the Forest and Rural Development departments. The planting and conservation of plants allotted to different branches should achieve the objectives.

District Forest Officer Rajasekhar said the required saplings were being planted. It was suggested to provide the required plant details branch wise. He said that the raising of the required plants is being done mandal wise. About 95 per cent of the plants planted in the year 2021 have been geo-tagged and the remaining 5 per cent have to be geo-tagged. District Rural Development Officer Kishan said filling and sowing of 44.74 lakh bags has been completed at the mandal level in the district.

Srinivas Rao, Vinod Kumar, RDO Rajeshwar, officers and others were present.