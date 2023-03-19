Tata showroom inaugurated

Nalgonda: Tata Motors has launched its showroom in Nalgonda to bring its services closer to the people in the town.Tata Motors zonal manager Nitul Sharma attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the showroom. VVC Motors Venkataramana Group managing director VV Rajendra Prasad and Nalgonda managing partner Vikramaditya and Mahbubnagar managing partner Viran Chaudhary participated in the opening programme of Venkataramana Tata Motors.Harrier Red Dark and Tiago Electric vehicles were launched on the occasion.





Nitul Sharmasaid that the aim of Tata Motors was rendering its services to the public with the motto of customers first and explained the specialties of Tata Motors products. VVC Motors Venkataramana Group MD Rajendra Prasad said that the newly established showroom in Nalgonda would provide all the services that are offered by the company. The showroom is spread over 50,000 square feet and includes a workshop, too. He assured that timely services with quality and reliability would be provided by the showroom.



