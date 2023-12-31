Tata to spend 2,000 cr on upskilling of youth in State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed that youth are equipped with the latest technologies to make them globally competitive.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the representatives of Tata Technologies and officials from the higher education, information technology and other departments here on Saturday on providing job opportunities to the youth in the State by training them on modern technologies.

As part of the same, he suggested introducing courses in the Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with high standards with hands-on experience in the latest technologies. Revanth Reddy said that the State government is determined to provide employment and employment opportunities to the youth in Telangana. The courses should provide not only employment opportunities but also shape them up as entrepreneurs to start their own industries.

“Instead of youth wasting time on the outdated courses, he said there is a need to train them in modern and relevant courses.” He said that the state government will cooperate in upskilling of youth and he welcomed Tata Technologies for coming forward to provide employment-based industrial training investing Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore. As part of the initiative, Tata Technologies will help in establishing 4.0 skilling centers in the State and providing the necessary machinery, equipment and software for their management. He directed officials to take necessary steps and form a committee to enter into an MoU with Tata Technologies for the purpose.

The Chief Minister agreed to the Tata Technologies proposal to provide youth with appropriate skills in 4.0 industry-oriented courses like Industrial automation, robotics manufacturing, advanced CNC machining technician, EV mechanic, basic designer, and virtual verifier in government ITIs. Which, the officials informed the chief minister that 50 ITIs had been identified for the purpose.

In addition to providing the necessary machinery and software for conducting industry courses, Tata provides two master trainers in each ITI. The Tata Company will also provide training for free for five years. As part of this, Tata Company will provide 22 new short-term and 5 long-term courses to polytechnic and engineering students to provide employment in the highly demanding manufacturing sector and modern technical workshops. The Department of Employment and Labour is in consultation with Tata Technology to finalise the MoU modalities.