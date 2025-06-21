  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TCEI and TEFA Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 at HITEX Hyderabad with Yoga, Zumba, and Free Health Camp

TCEI and TEFA Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 at HITEX Hyderabad with Yoga, Zumba, and Free Health Camp
x
Highlights

Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - India's largest regional events associati inon; along with its constituent association Telangana Event...

Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - India's largest regional events associati inon; along with its constituent association Telangana Event Facilitators Association (TEFA) organized International Day of Yoga 2025 under the global theme One Earth One Health at HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. This programme was supported by HITEX Exhibition Center.


Followed by a rejuvenating yoga session and A high-energy Zumba was conducted, adding a dynamic rhythm to the morning. Additionally, a free health check-up camp was organized for all participants, reinforcing the holistic wellness message of International Yoga Day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick