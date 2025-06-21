TCEI and TEFA Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 at HITEX Hyderabad with Yoga, Zumba, and Free Health Camp

Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - India's largest regional events associati inon; along with its constituent association Telangana Event Facilitators Association (TEFA) organized International Day of Yoga 2025 under the global theme One Earth One Health at HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. This programme was supported by HITEX Exhibition Center.





Followed by a rejuvenating yoga session and A high-energy Zumba was conducted, adding a dynamic rhythm to the morning. Additionally, a free health check-up camp was organized for all participants, reinforcing the holistic wellness message of International Yoga Day.