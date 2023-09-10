TCS Employees Enjoyed being part of Hans Marathon

Hyderabad: As many as 1,000 employees of tech giant TCS participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon.

The employees came in large numbers to give a strong message that suicides were not the solution for problems.

A TCS employee Sai Charan said that he and his colleagues had come to participate in different categories like full, half marathons, 10k and 5k.

Sai Charan said that he along with his brother had participated in the full marathon. He said that this was the first time he was participating and added that this was a wonderful experience to complete the run.

Another runner from TCS

T Shivaji said that this was his second marathon. He wanted people to focus on physical activity to stay healthy.