Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 September, 2023
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
Just In
TCS Employees Enjoyed being part of Hans Marathon
Highlights
As many as 1,000 employees of tech giant TCS participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon.
Hyderabad: As many as 1,000 employees of tech giant TCS participated in the Hans Hyderabad Marathon.
The employees came in large numbers to give a strong message that suicides were not the solution for problems.
A TCS employee Sai Charan said that he and his colleagues had come to participate in different categories like full, half marathons, 10k and 5k.
Sai Charan said that he along with his brother had participated in the full marathon. He said that this was the first time he was participating and added that this was a wonderful experience to complete the run.
Another runner from TCS
T Shivaji said that this was his second marathon. He wanted people to focus on physical activity to stay healthy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS