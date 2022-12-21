TDP to hold public meet today

Khammam: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of Khammam district have made all arrangements for holding a public meeting in the city on Wednesday.

The party leaders from the district have been working for the past week and have left no stone unturned to conduct the public meeting at a grand scale. A few months back, the TDP national president N Chandra Babu Naidu, during his visit to flood-hit Bhadrachalam, had promised the party leaders of holding a public meeting at Khammam. It will be the TDP's first public meeting in Telangana under the leadership of party's newly elected state president Kasani Ganeswar.

The party leaders have made all arrangements for the public meeting in the city and have setup welcome banners and huge hoardings of party leaders, including TDP national president N Chandra Babu, state president Kasani Ganeswar Rao and other noted leaders of the party. The town has been decorated with yellow party flags.

The Sardar Patel stadium has been decorated and other arrangements have been made at the venue for the public meeting which will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday. Seating arrangements have been made for over one lakh people at the stadium and large LCD screens are also set up at the venue.



The party has also planned a huge public rally, to be held from Mayuri center to Sardar Patel Stadium, with 4,000 cars, 10,000 bikes and 4,000 autos, party leaders said. The party has also planned a grand welcome ceremony for the party leader N Chandra Babu at the border village of Kusumanchi, they said.

Speaking to The Hans India, TDP parliamentary committee president and party leader form Khammam district Kurapati Venkateswarlu said it is time for the party to show its strength in the district. He said, the leaders and cadres are back in the party and leaders from Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam and also from nearby districts of Andhra Pradesh will attend the meeting.

He said the district unit of the party had made all the arrangements for the public meeting. A separate ground has been setup for vehicle parking nearby the venue of the public meeting. He appealed to the party leaders and people to attend the public meeting in great number and to it make a grand success.