Teach a lesson to Cong, BJP, Harish tells people

Karimnagar : The Lok Sabha polls are a life-changing election for the people of Telangana. Congress and BJP only care about political interests and do not care about the people of the state, said former minister Harish Rao here on Friday.

He along with former MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar, MLC Takkalpalli Ravinder Rao and Karimnagar BRS MP candidate Boinapalli Vinod Kumar participated in a road show at Akkannapet mandal center in Husnabad constituency. Addressing on the occasion, he said Congress promised to implement six guarantees within one hundred days, but failed to do so even after 150 days. In the assembly elections, the Congress made false promises like Rs 2,500 for women, Mahalakshmi Guarantee, Rs 500 bonus for farmers, Rs 4,000 pension, Rs 5 lakh Bhorosa card for students, allowance for the unemployed and houses to the poor. What happened to the bond papers given by the Congress, the bond papers bounced?



Harish Rao alleged that Congress leaders are deceiving the people by using gods. After Congress came to power, the prices increased. The government is not implementing the schemes given by KCR like KCR Kit and drinking water is not available, is this the change people wanted, he questioned.



The Gauravelli project was obstructed by the Congress and BRS completed it with the capacity of 8 TMCs and did a trial run. BRS gave a special package to the residents of Gauravelli and completed it, he said.



He appealed to the people to vote and elect Vinod as MP. Vinod is development seeker. What did Bandi Sanjay do in five years? In ten years, BJP increased the prices of petrol and diesel and put a burden on the people. He appealed to the people to teach a lesson to both BJP and Congress for cheating the voters.



Congress and BJP both are the same, Telangana people are happy all the days when KCR was in power. After Congress came, the problems started. Electricity and irrigation water were stopped during Congress rule. People should be bless Vinod.



Tribal leader Satyavati Rathore was made minister in KCR government. Congress has not made a single tribal leader as a minister, Harish Rao said.

