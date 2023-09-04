  • Menu
Teacher is a navigator of entire nation : Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the teaching group on the occasion of Teacher’s day celebrations on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the teaching group on the occasion of Teacher’s Day celebrations on Tuesday.

“A teacher is a navigator of an entire nation. They play a pivotal role in constructing a scholarly society, dispelling the shadow of ignorance through their efforts, tailored to the needs of their students”,Governor said that everyone possesses something valuable within them. A good teacher discovers the hidden treasure within each student.

She said that “ the lifestyle of a teacher is simpler, and they have no internal pride. Moreover, teachers have a significant impact on our lives and society. We are all products of our esteemed teachers”.

