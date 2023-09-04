Live
- Kharge to discuss Parliament's Special Session strategy with INDIA MPs on Tuesday
- Use of local currencies in cross-border payments can help shield emerging markets from global shocks says RBI Governor
- PM Modi meets Nvidia chief Jensen Huang
- CCB Operation: Nigerian Woman Arrested for Drug Peddling in Mangaluru
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Ravi Katapadi, the 'Costume Man,' Resumes His Noble Mission to Aid Ailing Children
- QualiZeal announces the launch of its Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence (GHCoE) supported by top engineering institutions
- KCR greets teaching fraternity on Teachers day
- Teacher is a navigator of entire nation : Governor
- Asia Cup: Jadeja, Siraj pick three each as Sheikh, Kami guide Nepal to 230 against India
Just In
Teacher is a navigator of entire nation : Governor
Highlights
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the teaching group on the occasion of Teacher’s day celebrations on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the teaching group on the occasion of Teacher’s Day celebrations on Tuesday.
“A teacher is a navigator of an entire nation. They play a pivotal role in constructing a scholarly society, dispelling the shadow of ignorance through their efforts, tailored to the needs of their students”,Governor said that everyone possesses something valuable within them. A good teacher discovers the hidden treasure within each student.
She said that “ the lifestyle of a teacher is simpler, and they have no internal pride. Moreover, teachers have a significant impact on our lives and society. We are all products of our esteemed teachers”.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS