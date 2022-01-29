Teacher MLC supports USPC fight against GO 317

Hyderabad: The Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda Teachers constituency MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy has expressed support to the Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) fighting on GO 317.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he demanded the government to solve problems faced by teachers with the new cadre allocations under the Presidential Orders 2018. "The government should transfer the teachers who have lost their nativity to their respective local cadre. Besides, addressing and resolving the appeals submitted by teachers on problems of seniority and others". He sought opportunity for mutual transfers, and solve problems faced in cases of spouse and single woman.

Reddy urged the government to hold talks with teachers' association as allocations to new cadres posed several problems. He insisted that the government should have been made the allocations democratically and transparently giving no scope for current situation. "The government can diffuse the situation against the backdrop of teachers staging protests". He asked the government to avail his services for peaceful resolution of the problems facing teachers following the implementation of GO 317.

Meanwhile, the steering committee of USPC announced its action plan to stage protests before the offices of district collectors across the State on Saturday. It demanded the government to address problems that arose in the implementation of GO 317, and address the issues submitted by teachers' associations. The committee said it would intensify its struggle unless the government addresses the problems.