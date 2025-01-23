Teachers MLC Seat: Political maneuvering picks up steam

Warangal: With the election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers Council seat fast approaching, the aspirants willing to contest appear to be in a hurry manoeuvring their forces to be ahead in poll readiness. The term of sitting MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy (Independent) ends on March 29. The Election Commission (EC) is in all probability to announce the notification in the latter half of February and to conduct polling in the second week of March.

Barring the BJP which announced former PRTU leader Puli Sarotham Reddy as its nominee, the other two major political parties – Congress and the BRS are yet to announce their candidates.

On the other hand, Narsi Reddy who won the 2019 election with the backing of Left Parties is seeking reelection. PRTU candidate Poola Ravinder (who won the MLC seat in 2013) was supported by the BRS in the last elections. With the BRS yet to reveal its strategy to back any candidate, Poola Ravinder has plans to contest with the support of JACTO.

Despite his association with the BRS, educationist and former KUDA chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav has also announced his candidature as an Independent. Sunder Raj Yadav, a popular leader among the backward classes also enjoys the support of Graduates MLC Teenamar Mallanna.

“A clear picture would emerge once the BRS and the Congress disclose their strategy to support a candidate or field their own nominees directly. The aspirants have already started their campaign. They aim to meet each voter individually spread across Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda erstwhile districts. The number of voters is little under 25,000, and it’s possible to cover a majority of them,” a former teachers leader told The Hans India.

Meanwhile, Sunder Raj Yadav has plans to hold a massive public meeting (BC Yuddha Bheri) at Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda on February 2. “We have plans to mobilise one lakh BCs to the public meeting, including some prominent BC leaders,” Sunder Raj Yadav said.