Teachings of Buddha still very relevant

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Gautam Buddha Jayanti, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao commemorated the teachings of Gautama Buddha on Monday. Chief Minister KCR said that the Buddha teachings of peace, tolerance and non-violence are still relevant. He said the soil of Telangana is the main centre of Buddhism.

KCR said that Buddhism is prospering on the banks of river Krishna and Godavari. The 'Buddhavanam', constructed at international standards with all facilities on the banks of the Krishna river in Nagarjuna Sagar has been dedicated to the nation recently.

The Chief Minister said that the new Buddhavanam with the array of Buddha's life history and his teachings will flourish as the world's famous spiritual centre. KCR said that the State will emulate Buddha's path with welfare, peace, love and coexistence.