Team of officials from various States visit Bhongir Collectorate

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Additional Collector (Revenue) A. Bhaskara Rao said that the state government has introduced Dharani for the registration of agricultural lands with complete transparency.

On Tuesday, a team of 39 Assistant Section Officers of the Central government from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and other States visited the Integrated Collectorate office of Yadadri Bhongir District as part of the Bharat Darshan program and inspected various sections.

Later, in the conference hall, the Additional Revenue Collector explained to them the functioning of Dharani, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Mee Seva Kendras run by the state government through a powerpoint presentation. Explaining the services of Dharani, registrations are done in sub-registrar offices. Before Dharani, then people used to go around revenue offices for mutations, removing those difficulties, the state government is making registration, mutation works and providing digital pass book at one place by making the tahasilas as sub-registrars, thus reducing the time burden and the desired facility of the farmers.

He said that farmers can complete the registration process by booking the slot through Dharani online in one day.

He said that Dharani has been designed to solve the long-term land issues, so that purchases and sales can take place with full transparency, and the state government has incorporated all kinds of modules in Dharani to correct the mistakes made in the past.

Thus, it has been made easier to apply for Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu schemes, he said.

The state government has introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme to provide financial support to the farmers in the form of investment for agriculture and till now, 2 thousand Rs 802. 56 have been paid directly to the farmers in their bank accounts.

Till now Rs 150.10 crore has been paid to 3,002 farmer families under Rythu Bhima, he said.

He said that the government has set up Meeseva Kendras to provide transparent, easy and fast services of all the government departments required by the people through a single platform for online applications and providing employment to the unemployed as well.