Team Revanth to meet Prez & seek her nod for BC quota bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to approach President Droupadi Murmu seeking her active intervention in enacting a pending bill pertaining to the 42 per cent BC quota in local bodies.

A delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will camp in New Delhi for three days from August 5 to 7 for an audience with the President. Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallilkarjun Kharge will also be part of the delegation.

It may be recalled that the State Government had sent the bill to enhance the BC quota to the President in March.

In Monday’s cabinet meeting, it was unanimously decided to mount pressure on the President for her stamp of approval on the pending bills.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, BC welfare and Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the delegation will reach Delhi on August 4 and hold a meeting with the Congress high command to finalise the schedule for the meeting with the President. Some state ministers will also meet Congress allies and invite them to join the delegation and seek their support in getting approval for the BC quota bill.

The minister appealed to union minister for Coal G Kishan Reddy and BJP state unit President N Ramachander Rao to come forward and support the state government for approvals to all pending bills. He pointed out that the High court had instructed it to hold local body elections before September-end. The local bodies are already struggling with a financial crisis due to delay in conducting local body elections.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar called upon all BC leaders and intellectuals from Telangana to come to Delhi and join the fight for enhancement of BC quota. The minister alleged that the opposition parties were obstructing the state government from enhancing the BC quota.