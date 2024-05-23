Technical Expert Committee begins study at Medigadda barrage

Hyderabad: The Technical Expert Committee has begun a study at Medigadda barrage to prepare a report on the repairs of the damaged piers of the barrage.

On the request of the State Government, a three member official team of Central Water and Power Research Station (Pune) visited the Medigadda barrage on Wednesday. The team would study geophysical and geotechnical feasibility of the repairs of the barrage and submit a report.

J S Edlabadkar (Geotechnical investigations), Dr Dhanunjaya Naidu, scientist (Geophysical investigations) and Dr Prakash Palei, scientist (NDT studies) were part of the technical expert team who visited the barrage.

Officials said that the team would meet the State Irrigation officials and seek all the information pertaining to the barrage design, use of the technology in the construction of the structure to ascertain the current condition at the site.