Limbs of newborn bitten by animal found in Goa

Limbs of newborn bitten by animal found in Goa
Goa Police have registered an offence against unknown persons after limbs of a newborn bitten by animals were found in the North district, officials...

Goa Police have registered an offence against unknown persons after limbs of a newborn bitten by animals were found in the North district, officials said.

Police informed that the incident came to light on Saturday late evening, wherein limbs of a newborn were found near the sluice gate at Mandur-Dongri. Primary investigation has suggested that the limbs of the newborn were bitten by animals.

The crime happened in the jurisdiction of Agacaim Police Station.

“An offence concealing the birth of an unknown baby by secretly disposing of the dead body is made out. In this connection an offence under section 318 IPC has been registered,” police said.

Further investigation is underway.

