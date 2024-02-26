Teegala Krishna Reddy quits BRS, may join Congress

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BRS leader Teegala Krishna Reddy resigned from the party on Sunday and is slated to join the Congress party soon.

He sent his resignation letter to BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday. Krishna Reddy said that he had joined BRS after getting attracted to the principles and ideology of the party and to serve the people of the State, which was achieved after a struggle of 60 years. He also said that he was elected as MLA in 2019 and also served as zilla parishad chairman.

Krishna Reddy said that of late, no welfare and development programmes from the party or the government were reaching his area. Genuine workers who continuously contributed to the development of the party were not finding a proper place in the party, alleged Reddy. “With the intention of serving my region better and agreeing with the sentiments of the activists, I submit my resignation from the primary membership of the BRS. Heartfelt thanks to the party and activists who supported me for these five years,” said Krishna Reddy, demanding the party chief accept his resignation.