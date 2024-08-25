Teej Festival is a Symbol of Tribal Tradition - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar kurnool:District Collector Badavath Santosh And MLA Vamshi krishna celebrated the cultural tribal festival, teej, with great enthusiasm at the Achampet Tribal Hall. A large gathering of women, young girls, and boys participated in traditional tribal attire and performed special rituals on Sunday. The event, which lasted nine days, involved special prayers to the clan deity, and women and young girls expressed their devotion through traditional dances.

teej is one of the most important festivals that highlights the Banjara and Lambadi culture. The word "teej" signifies "wheat sprouts," and this festival is celebrated with devotion over nine days during the month of Shravan, especially by unmarried girls.

Addressing the gathering during the closing ceremony, Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the teej festival to all Banjara community members. He mentioned that the event is being held to educate future generations about the significance of the teej festival. The main objective of the festival is to protect and preserve the Banjara culture and traditions passed down through generations, and he urged everyone to contribute to this cause.

During the festivities, the Collector Santhosh and MLA vamshi krishna joined the tribal women in their traditional dances, celebrating in their cultural attire. Carrying wheat baskets on their heads, a large number of tribal women and youth participated in the teej festival, performing dances amidst a joyful atmosphere.