Teenager and boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of mother in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident that has emerged from Hyderabad, a 10th-grade student has allegedly murdered her mother in collaboration with her boyfriend. The crime took place in the Jeedimetla police station area and has sent ripples of horror through the community.

According to reports, the girl, who recently met her boyfriend via Instagram, entered into a romantic relationship with him. Tensions escalated when her mother attempted to intervene and put an end to the relationship. Following her mother's objections, the girl ran away from home with her boyfriend. Concerned for her daughter’s safety, the mother lodged a missing person report at the Jeedimetla police station.

On the night of the incident, the girl returned home with her boyfriend. It is alleged that while her mother, Anjamma, was asleep, the duo, along with the boyfriend's younger brother, brutally attacked her, strangling her and striking her on the head with a stick.

After fleeing the scene, the accused were later apprehended by the police, who acted swiftly on information provided by local residents. The authorities have launched an investigation, and the victim’s body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The police are currently interrogating the teenage girl as part of their ongoing inquiries into this horrific crime.