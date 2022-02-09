Telangana: 1 killed, 6 injured in road mishap in Mulugu

A person was killed and six others sustained injuries after the car they were in rammed into a tree here in Mulugu on Wednesday afternoon.

According to locals, Veera Babu, a native of Pandurangapuram village Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam district went to Medaram to offer prayers to Sammakka and Saralamma along with his family. While returning home in Hanamkonda from Medaram, the car driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into a tree.

Bhadramma (45) who was travelling in the car was dead on the spot while six other sustained greivous injuries. The body was sent to Mulugu district hospital for autopsy while the injured persons were admitted into MGM hospital.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation.