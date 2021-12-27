Telangana: 14 hurt after car hits auto-rickshaw in Wanaparthy

As many as 14 people were injured after a speeding car rammed into auto-rickshaw on National Highway 44 near Pebberu of Wanaparthy district on Monday.



According to the police, 15 daily wagers were heading to Erravalli from Pebberu when a car that was proceeding towards Kurnool from Hyderabad rammed into auto-rickshaw following which 14 people suffered severe injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the two people is said to be critical. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another road accident case, a two sisters died after their two-wheeler was hit by a car at Moinabad on Saturday night. While one of the girls were dead on the spot another died on Monday while undergoing treatment.