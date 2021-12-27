  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: 14 hurt after car hits auto-rickshaw in Wanaparthy

Telangana: 14 hurt after car hits auto-rickshaw in Wanaparthy
x

 Representational Image 

Highlights

As many as 14 people were injured after a speeding car rammed into auto-rickshaw on National Highway 44 near Pebberu of Wanaparthy district on Monday.

As many as 14 people were injured after a speeding car rammed into auto-rickshaw on National Highway 44 near Pebberu of Wanaparthy district on Monday.

According to the police, 15 daily wagers were heading to Erravalli from Pebberu when a car that was proceeding towards Kurnool from Hyderabad rammed into auto-rickshaw following which 14 people suffered severe injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the two people is said to be critical. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another road accident case, a two sisters died after their two-wheeler was hit by a car at Moinabad on Saturday night. While one of the girls were dead on the spot another died on Monday while undergoing treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X