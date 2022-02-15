Telangana: 156 2BHK houses handed over to beneficiaries

Sircilla: Telangana is a model for the country in the implementation of welfare schemes, said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Monday.

He inaugurated 156 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 9.82 crore at Mustabad mandal in the district on Monday and attended a house warming ceremony with the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is implementing the double bedroom scheme with the firm intention of providing houses to all the poor, free of cost. The construction of 2. 80 lakh houses was started at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore.

He said the government would provide houses to every eligible family. Without the role of the people's representatives, power has been handed over to the officials to ensure houses were given to the real poor.

He said that like Hyderabad, gated community houses with all facilities were provided with safe drinking water, drainage, roads and greenery etc. The government is implementing a number of welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits and Arogya Lakshmi etc.

About 62 lakh farmers in the State were given Rs 52,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu. Under Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak, Rs 8,500 crore was handed over to the beneficiaries. 11 lakh KCR kits have already been distributed, the Minister said.

To develop greenery in the state, Telangana government has launched the Haritha Haram programme and planted 270 crore plants. The welfare schemes that are being implemented in the State are heard nowhere in any other state, Rama Rao said.

NAFSCOB Chairman Kondur Ravinder Rao, District Collector Anurag Jayanti, SP Rahul Hegde, ENC Venkateshwarlu, EE Srinivasa Reddy, ZP CEO Gautam Reddy, R&B EE Kishan Rao, Panchayati Raj EE Surya Prakash, DPO Ravinder, DRDO K were present on the occasion.