Telangana: 2 killed in road mishap in Nizamabad

Two people were killed and two others injured after two lorries rammed into each other here on early hours on Thursday at Dichpally mandal of Nizamabad district.

The injured were shifted to Nizamabad government hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and an investigation is on. The victims are yet to be identified.

On December 16, 2019, two people died on the spot after a DCM lorry rammed into truck at Abdullapurmet.