Telangana: 2,574 fresh corona positive cases, 2,927 recoveries in single day

Telangana on Sunday reported 2,574 fresh cases totalling the coronavirus tally to 1,40,969. As many as nine people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 886. On the other hand, 2,927 people recovered from the virus between Saturday and Sunday.

At present, around 32,553 people are undergoing coronavirus treatment across the state. On Saturday, the government tested 62,736 samples out of which 2,574 turned positive. Around 1,07,530 persons have been recovered since the pandemic broke out.

GHMC has been remaining at top in the list of coronavirus cases across the state. Around 325 cases were reported from GHMC limits followed by 197 in Rangareddy, 185 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 158 in Nalgonda, 144 in Khammam, 117 in Warangal Urban, 102 in Suryapet, 95 in Nizamabad, 88 in Siddipet, 86 in Kamareddy, 82 in Sangareddy, 81 in Jagtial, 73 in Mahabubabad, 69 each in Bhadradri and Peddapalli, 67 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 63 in Mancherial, 51 in Nagarkurnool, 45 in Sircilla, 44 in Mahabubnagar, 41 from Wanaparthy, 40 in Warangal Rural, 39 in Jangaon, 34 in Medak, 25 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 24 in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, 21 in Jogulamba-Gadwal, 19 in Nirmal, 15 in Mulugu, 14 in Vikarabad.