Telangana: 271 Nominations Rejected for Lok Sabha elections After Scrutiny

The scrutiny of nominations filed by Lok Sabha candidates in the state has come to a close, revealing that a total of 893 candidates filed nominations for 17 Lok Sabha seats. However, the officials rejected the nominations of 271 candidates after scrutiny, while the nominations of 622 candidates were accepted. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is set for 29.

Various reasons were cited for the rejection of nominations, including candidates leaving columns unfilled and failing to sign documents in certain places. Independent candidates also faced rejection if they did not have at least 10 voters of the Lok Sabha constituency sign their nomination papers. In some cases, the nominations of independent candidates were rejected as they did not have the required 10 voter signatures.



One notable rejection was that of former MP Manda Jagannatham, who had filed his nomination for the Nagarkurnool MP seat on behalf of BSP. Despite recently joining BSP in the presence of Chief Minister Mayawati and preparing to contest for the party, his nomination was rejected due to non-submission of the B-form related to BSP. As a result, another candidate named Yousef filed his nomination on behalf of BSP, with the party ensuring that the BForm was provided to him before the deadline.