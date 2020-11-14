Telangana: 28 % seats vacant in engineering colleges

Ranga Reddy: Nearly 28% seats are vacant in government and private engineering colleges after the final phase of counseling of allotment of seats. There are 14 government engineering colleges and 167 private engineering colleges in Telangana. In these colleges there are 70,120 seats available in various courses. After the completion of the final phase of allotment of seats, only 50, 884 seats were fulfilled and 19,726 seats are left vacant.

In government engineering colleges, 98.7 percent of seats have been fulfilled. In 14 government engineering colleges 3,110 seats have been fulfilled out of 3,150. In 167 private engineering colleges 71.3 percent of seats have been filled with students. Total 44,927 seats were fulfilled out of 66,969 seats. 19,235 seats are vacant in private engineering colleges.

In 38 government, private engineering colleges are filled with 100 percent of seats. The seats in 12 government, 26 private engineering colleges were filled with students.

In the engineering colleges, 92.47 percent of CSE courses, 75.4 percent of ECE courses, 53.95 percent of EEE courses, 55.75 percent of CIVIL courses, 47.43 percent of Mechanical courses, 97.01 percent of IT courses seats have been fulfilled by the students.