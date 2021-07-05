Telangana: 3 girls found drowned in lake in Nirmal

Three teenage girls were found drowned in a lake here at Singangao of Tanoor mandal of Nirmal district. They were identified as Sunitha (16), two sisters -- Vaishali (14) and Anjali (14).



The incident came to light on Monday when the villagers found the bodies floating on water. The police were informed who rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies which were later sent for autopsy. It was yet to be identified if the three girls had accidentally fallen into the lake or had been murdered.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation. More details about the incident are awaited.