Telangana: 3 killed, 3 hurt as auto-rickshaw plunges into tank in Nirmal

Three people were killed after an auto-rickshaw crashed into a water tank near Bellal of Kadem mandal in Nirmal district on Wednesday noon.

Going into details, the victims -- Seemala Shantha (55) from Bellal, Shankaravva of Annapur village and Mallaiah from Mallannapet were heading to Bellal from Kadem in an auto-rickshaw which crashed into the water tank after the driver lost control over the vehicle. The trio were dead on the spot.

While three other passengers who were also inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries. They were shifted to Nirmal hospital for treatment. Khanapur CI Ajay Babu, Kadem SI Raju visited the accident spot and took up the investigation. A case has been registered.

In another road accident case, a man was killed in a road accident in Yacharam of Rangareddy today morning. The deceased was identified as Jangaiah (47), a resident of Ibrahimpatnam. The mishap took place when Jangaiah was travelling in a tractor laden with cement poles and the vehicle overturned.

The man fell on the road and the poles in the tractor fell on him, killing him on the spot. The police booked a case and the body was shifted to mortuary.