Telangana: 31 infected by coronavirus in Suryapet after playing game with woman

As many as 31 people infected by the coronavirus after playing an indoor game 'Ashta Chamma' (an ancient board game similar to Modern Ludo) with a woman.

The woman who infected by coronavirus visited several houses to kill time during the lockdown. The health officials shocked after learning the reason for the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Suryapet. The team of higher officials who visited Suryapet on Wednesday on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came to know that the woman had a contact with a person return from Tablighi Jamaat.

Around 31 people who played the game and came in contact with the woman contracted the virus. The total number of coronavirus positive cases touched 83, highest after Hyderabad with three more cases reported on Wednesday.

The officials alerted the people not to visit neighbouring places and stay home. On the other hand, several officers were transferred on the alleged negligence in containing coronavirus in Suryapet. DMHO Niranjan has been replaced with B Sambasiva Rao while Suryapet DSP M Nageshwar Rao and circle inspector Shiv Shankar have also got transferred.