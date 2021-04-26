Telangana: 33-year-old son dies in front of his mother in Nizamabad

In a heart-rending incident, a 33-year-old man died in front of his mother here in Nizamabad on Tuesday. The man who was suffering from fever underwent COVID-19 tests and collapsed under a tree while waiting for the result.

The man's mother who saw her son collapsed under the tree found him dead.

Getting into details, the victim, Ashok (33), a native of Borgam village of Renjal mandal was suffering from fever for the last two days. On Sunday, he was taken to the Renjal primary healthcare centre by his mother and brother for the tests.

After giving the swab samples, the man was asked to wait for sometime to get the result. He sat under a tree along with her mother where he passed away. However, the reports showed the man testing negative for the virus.

Health officials said that the man might have suffered a heart attack due to the high fever. Ashok is survived by wife Lakhsmi and a six-year-old son.