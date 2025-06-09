Live
Telangana: 45 New Electric Buses Launched in Suryapet to Improve Public Transport
The Telangana government has introduced 45 new electric buses in Suryapet district to reduce pollution and improve bus services. The launch was flagged off by Deputy CM Batti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.
Forty-five new electric buses have started running in Suryapet district. Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar flagged off the buses at the Suryapet RTC depot. The event was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, MLAs Padmavati and Samel, MLC Shankar Nayak, District Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Power, SP Narasimha, and Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy. After the launch, the ministers and MLAs rode the new buses.
The Telangana government is focusing on electric vehicles to cut pollution and reduce diesel use. Revanth Reddy recently said diesel vehicles should be phased out. As part of this, the government is buying more electric buses.
Since the Mahalaxmi Free Journey scheme started, buses have become crowded because there are not enough buses for all passengers. Also, many RTC buses break down often, and repairs cost a lot. To fix these issues, the government is buying new buses to improve service for passengers.