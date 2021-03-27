Telangana: 6 employees at Yadadri temple test corona positive

Six employees of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The six include three priests and three staffers, according to the officials of the district medical and health department.

A meeting was convened today by the temple authorities to discuss the continuation of darshan in the temple for devotees. In the last two days, the temple is said to have witnessed a huge rush having probability of spreading the virus.

Telangana on Saturday recorded 495 coronavirus positive cases including 142 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state touched 3,05,804 and the recovery cases 2,99,878. With two persons dying of the virus in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 1,685.

Currently, there are 4,241 active cases out of which 1,870 are in home or institutional isolation.