Telangana: 9 of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Narayanpet

Nine members of a family tested positive for coronavirus here at Narayanpet on Friday. Getting into details, an RMP has tested positive for coronavirus two days ago and 17 of his primary contacts were traced.

Out of the 17 people, nine of them belonging to the same family has tested positive for the virus. A total of 20 members were tested positive for the virus including the nine from erstwhile Palamuru district. So far, 164 people from Mahbubnagar, 47 from Nagarkurnool, 70 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 32 from Narayanpet, 63 from Wanaparthy were infected with the virus in erstwhile Palamuru district.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 1,278 positive cases including 762 cases from GHMC limits, 171 from Rangareddy, 85 from Medchal, 36 from Sangareddy, 32 from Nalgonda, 23 from Kamareddy, 22 from Medak, 18 from Khammam, 17 from Mancherial, 14 cases each from Suryapet, Adilabad and Mahbubnagar, nine each from Narayanpet and Karimnagar, six cases each from Mahabubabad and Peddapalli, four from Siddipet, three from Jangaon, one each case from Yadadri, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Asifabad and Nirmal.