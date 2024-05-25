Telangana Academic Calendar for 2024-25 Released

The academic calendar for the upcoming academic year 2024-25 in Telangana has been officially released. Schools across the state are set to commence classes from June 12 and will continue until April 23 next year.

According to the calendar, students will have Dussehra holidays from October 2 to 14, followed by a 5-day Christmas break from December 23 to 27. Sankranthi holidays are scheduled from January 13 to 17 next year.

For Class X students, the Pre Final exams are slated to begin by February 28, 2025, with the 10th Class Exams scheduled for March 2025. School timings are set from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm, while High Schools will operate from 9 am to 4 pm for Upper Primary classes until 4.15 pm.

Parents and students are advised to take note of these dates and make necessary arrangements accordingly for the smooth functioning of the academic year ahead.