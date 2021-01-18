Telangana activist Burgula Narsing Rao passes away

Former leader of Communist Party of India (CPI) and leader of Telangana armed struggle Burgula Narsing Rao passed away this morning. He was 89.

Burgula Narsing Rao tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and was undergoing treatment at Care hospital. His last rites were held at Jubilee Hills crematorium today noon.

Left-party leaders like Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Dr K Narayana, Chada Venkat Reddy, Aziz Pasha, Palla Venkat Reddy, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, secretary of Telangana martyrs trust Kandimalla Pratap Reddy and others expressed grief over Narsing Rao's death who played a key role during the separate statehood movement.

CPI leader Naryana recalled his services to the party and said that he had worked for the progress of communist movement. He said that Narsing Rao's death was the biggest blow to the communist movements.