Telangana Agriculture Minister welcomes SC stay on farm laws

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on implementation of Centre's new farm laws. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Minister termed the apex court's stay order as the partial victory of farmers of the country.



Thanking the Supreme Court for granting stay on the farm laws, Singireddy said it was a welcome sign to appoint an expert committee to review the impugned farm laws.

"Agriculture is a state subject. The apex court-appointed expert committee should also give opportunity for the States besides the farmers' representatives to voice their concerns," the Minister said, accusing the media of hiding farmers' agitation in Delhi and not giving priority to those raising questions against the said laws.

He added that the media has been compelled to give priority to farmers news following the intervention of the apex court.